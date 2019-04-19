Milford Senior Center calendar: April 22-28

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year for residents and $25 for nonresidents. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutritional and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator or Social Worker, Christine Lyas at 203-877-5131.

Night time programs

The Center will be open Mondays, from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Senior calendar April 22-28

Monday, April 22 — 9:30 arts and crafts; laughter yoga; 10:30 ballroom aerobics, low vision May 13; 11 zumba gold; 1 herbal sleep pillow workshop, bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art class; 4 stretch, strengthen and stabilize, line dance; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, April 23 — 9:15 beginner’s line dance, chess group; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative exercise class; 11 MSC book club April 30, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towels; 1 Club C meeting followed by bingo, tap dance, quilting; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, April 24 — 9:30 a.m. intermediate tai chi, beading group; 10 MSC band rehearsal; 10:30 country western line dance class, beginner tai chi; 11 volunteer celebration brunch; 1 French, bingo, Wii bowling, Happy Hookers knitting group.

Thursday, April 25 — 9:05 yoga; 10:30 line dance, qi gong; 11 Italian cultural class; 1 Positive Attitudes about Aging, Wii bowling, knitting, bingo.

Friday, April 26 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30 stretch, move, connect and stabilize, meditation; 10 ceramics, creative writing; 10:45 yoga dance; 1 pickleball beginners, An Afternoon with Rodgers and Hammerstein, Milford Senior Center Choral Group.

Sunday, April 28 — 2 Stratford Community Band concert, free; Center open noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards, and events. Pool room is open from 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips, $1.

Lunch is offered Monday-Friday, from noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner is $3, and includes soup and dinner; Sandwich only $1.25; Soup $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: April 22-26

Monday, roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans; Tuesday, chicken with lemon sauce, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables; Wednesday, no mini lunch today, Volunteer Celebration brunch; Thursday, baked fish with lemon and tartar, broccoli, potatoes; Friday, philly cheese steak, potato salad.

Travel schedule

Broadway at The Bushnell — Fiddler On The Roof, Nov. 10 and Hamilton, Dec. 26, were released Sept. 10. Pickup details on the travel wall.

Coach tours — Open to members and nonmembers. Longer days may be out of state, and bit more expensive.

May 1 Music Man at Goodspeed, $92; May 6 Mohegan Sun $27; May 12 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? at Ivoryton, $70; May 14 Bronx Zoo, $97; May 16 The Full Monty at Downtown Cabaret, $50; May 19 Sound of Music, $98; May 23 Motown Revue at Nelson Hall, $55; May 29 My Name is Ben at Norma Terris, $82; June 18 New York Botanical Gardens, $115; June 23 Waitress; Aug. 4-7 The Finger Lakes; Aug. 19-22 A Journey Through History, four day shared coach with tours of Philadelphia, Gettysburg.