Downtown Milford Business Association appoints new members

The Downtown Milford Business Association announces the appointment of four new members to its 2019 Board of Directors. The DMBA consists of more than 100 businesses in the Downtown Milford area.

“This year, the new board is focusing on increasing member benefits and growing our unique Downtown Milford events,” said Interim President Karen Fortunati. Fortunati is a Milford local who also serves as a Milford Alderman, is a published author, and participates in a variety of other community work.

The board also welcomes back Dan Rascoll, who is returning as vice president. Rascoll is the owner and founder of Advice For All Seasons, a Milford-based business whose mission is to help other businesses navigate challenges big and small. He is on the boards of the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, Milford Education Foundation, and Milford Little League, and actively involved helping in various initiatives with the City of Milford, Milford Public Schools, and other local youth sports programs.

Rounding out the new additions is DMBA Secretary Jodee Caruso, who lives downtown and is lead producer at Milford-based Atomic Kid Studios, and DMBA Treasurer Kayleigh Friend, a strategic account manager at Dekko, a leading supplier of power and data in the commercial furniture industry, and a registered yoga teacher.

The team is especially excited for Pirates Day, the first DMBA event of the season. “In the past, our Pancakes With Pirates Breakfast sold out early. This year, we’ve added a second seating so everyone can enjoy,” said Fortunati. Pirates Day stands as the unofficial kick-off to summer and brings about 1,500 people downtown. “We’re currently accepting vendors for this year’s event and hope for the best year yet.”

To learn more about the DMBA, Pirate’s Day or for vendor opportunities, visit downtownmilfordct.org.