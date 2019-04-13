Girls lacrosse: Motivated Amity defeats Jonathan Law

MILFORD — Amity High stepped on the turf to face Jonathan Law with an enhanced sense of purpose — and the Lady Spartans’ 15-5 victory momentarily quenched that thirst for success.

“We had a couple of rough games with Cheshire and Hand and wanted the win today,” said Fran Desisto, who scored five goals to lead the attack. “We have a lot of team chemistry and really have to make states.”

Desisto scored on runs from the back after forced turnovers, from possession plays, and with a quick strike mentality.

“We have to be balanced on the attack,” Amity coach Jenna DeRosa said. “You have to let (the chances) happen naturally, but with six sophomore starters sometimes it is better to pull back and reset.

“The team is coming together. I’m excited the way they kept their heads up after those losses to top ten teams Cheshire and Hand.”

The Lady Spartans’ Ana Carney scored three goals and had two assists, as Amity improved to 2-3. Lauren Ronai had three goals and an assist. Elaina Ferraro and scored two goals.

Katie McNellis scored three goals for Law, now 2-3. Lauren Dennigan had a goal and two assists.

“A lot of 8-meter (opportunities) took its toll,” Law coach Diana DiGangi said. “We have a shorter roster and that lack of depth had its affects.”

Amity scored off the opening draw with Carney assisting on Ferraro’s goal only 15 seconds in to this SCC contest.

Law used isolation to draw even at 15:30.

Dennigan, with her teammates clearing the area, took possession on the right of goal. She patiently waited for the second cutter, McNellis, to come clear and hit her in stride to get the ball past Amity’s Payton Rahn.

Dennigan was brilliant in taking the score to 2-1.

The Law senior started left, then whirled right before scoring high left.

Forty-one seconds later, Desisto collected the ball after Morgan Rahn’s takeaway by the Amity cage. She never stopped attacking and beat Meghan Gorman for a 3-2 lead with 5:38 left in the half.

Desisto’s free position goal from straightaway made it 4-2 at the break.

Amity went to a bunch formation to the left of Gorman, before scoring three minutes into the second half.

Ronai was among the attackers — and Law lined up to defend. Ronai went right and found Carney by the post. The junior snuck the ball in from a tough angle.

Amity’s Jenna Walsh put her name in the scorebook at 14:46.

Desisto and Law’s McNellis had free position tallies, but Amity’s Desisto, Morgan Rahn, Desisto, Ferraro and Ronai put the next four goals on the scoreboard for a 13-3 advantage.

McNellis took a great pass from Dennigan to end the skein with 4:35 on the clock.

Ronai scored unassisted, Payton Papa assisted on Carney’s goal, before Law’s Ella Jambor completed the scoring.

Amity’s Payton Ronai (6 saves) and Law’s Gorman (7 stops) were stellar in an offensive-minded game.

Amity’s defense featured Brenna McNamara, Hannah Brochinsky, Maddie Pickett, Morgan Rahn. Top midfielders were Payton Pape, Megan Smith, Natalie Huber, MaCaelan Rahn, Ronai and Carney. Joining the attack were Elaina Ferraroand Payton Grande.

Law countered with Mary Lonergan, Amira Smith, Makayla Mai and Skylar Sosa on defense. Leading the midfield were Erin Goodwin, Eryn Mower and Jordyn Konlian. Top attackers were Molly Murphy, Allie Gordan, McNellis and Dennigan.

Coaching connection

Law coach Diana DiGangi hugged Amity keeper Payton Rahn in the handshake line.

The display of sportsmanship had a deeper meaning.

“This was a little tough because I was an assistant at Amity the last six years, and now it is my first year at Law,” DiGangi said. “I know all those girls. It was hard to separate when the game was on, but it was good to see them.

“I love our team chemistry. Our defense is beginning to make a big shift, as you saw with the amount of takeaways that we had and the ground balls we won.

“Meghan has only been a goalie for a couple of weeks and I’m very proud of her.”

Player of the Game

Fran Desisto — The Amity attacker was balanced on the scoresheet, with two goals in the first half and three more in the second. She also made things difficult for Law in its attack zone.

Quotable

“You have to let (the chances) happen naturally, but with six sophomore starters sometimes it is better to pull back and reset.” — Amity coach Jenna DeRosa

AMITY 15, JONATHAN LAW 5

Records: A—2-3; JL 2-3. Scoring: A — Fran Desisto 4 goals, Ana Carney 3 goals, 2 assists, Lauren Ronai 3 goals, Jenna Walsh 1 goal, 1 assist, Morgan Rahn 1 goal, Payton Papa 1 goal. JL — Katie McNellis 3 goals, Lauren Dennigan 2 goals, 1 assist, Ella Jambor 1 goal. Goalies: A—Payton Rahn 6 saves. JL — Meghan Gorman 7 saves.