Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions defeat Bunnell High, 18-6

MILFORD — Seven Lions found the scorebook when Foran High defeated Bunnell High, 18-6, on Saturday.

Coach Brian Adkins’ team improved to 3-2, Bunnell is 1-4.

FORAN 18, BUNNELL 6

B 1 2 2 1 – 6

F 5 3 9 1 – 18

B – Anthony Trovarelli 3 G 1 A, Charles Stewart 1 G 1 A, Will Heiden 1 G, Jacob Kudysch 1 G, Paul Alesevich 1 A

F – Ethan McVoy 6 G 3 A, Andrew Janik 4 G, Matt Davidson 3 G 1 A, Max Tavitian 3 G, Teddy Mauro 2 G, Connor Elson 1 A, Evan White 1 A

Saves: B – Quinton Budnick – 7; F – Devin DeMarco – 4

Shots: B – 16; F – 38