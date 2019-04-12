Baseball: Foran’s Tyler Griffin continues pitching excellence

GUILFORD — Foran High’s Tyler Griffin followed one-hit performances from Richie Piscitelli and John Shannon, with a two-hit gem of his own when the Lions defeated Guilford High 13-0 on Friday. 

Shane McCone was 2 for 3 with six RBIs, including a grand slam for coach Garrett Walker’s 5-1 Lions. 

James Carbone had an RBI double. 

Jack Palmer and Jake Ciocca had hits for Guilford. 

FORAN 13, GUILFORD 0 

Foran –    071 50 – 13 7 0 

Guilford – 000 00 – 0 2 2 

Records: Foran 5-1 Guilford 1-5. 

Batteries: F – Tyler Griffin (1-0), Jack Greenspan and Sam Sinisgalli. G – Zack Sampson (0-3), Kevin Ciardiello, Cade Pascale, Mike Torre and Josh Wettemann, Julian Scarpa 

