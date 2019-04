MILFORD — Unbeaten West Haven scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Jonathan Law, 4-1, on Friday.

Three hits and three errors keyed the four-run rally.

KC Marron has three hits for West Haven (7-0). Santos added two hits.

For Law (3-3), Erica Boehm had two hits.

WEST HAVEN 4, LAW 1

WH 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 9 1

Law 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 3

WP Ivy Santos and Gigi Perreins

LP Brianna Buccitti and Gina Boccamazzo