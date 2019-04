Jonathan Law lost to Wilbur Cross, 3-2, on Friday.

Colby Primavera had an RBI for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen (2-4).

Jorge Velez had a double, Luis Roman had an RBI and Angel Galindez had eight strikeouts in six innings for the Governors.

WILBUR CROSS 3, JONATHAN LAW 2

Law 000 020 0 2R 2H 0E

WC 010 020 – 3R 5H 1E

Batteries: Law: Zach Merchant (LP 1-2), Josh Baker (5), Kyle Goglia (7) and Luke Pleimann, Vinny Schulte (6); WC: Galindez WP, Doria (SV 7) and Flete