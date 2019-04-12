Boys tennis: Fairfield Prep downs Foran Lions

MILFORD — Foran High lost to Fairfield Prep, 6-1, on Friday.
Singles
Ryan Money (F) def. Chris Hilton 3-6, 6-3, ret.; Will Weinbach (FP) def. Nico Esposito 7-5, 6-3; Charlie Youngs (FP) def. Connor Rowe 6-2, 6-3; Bobby Rolando (FP) def. Petie Mata 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Kyle Barry/Ethan Fabro (FP) def. Danny Abate/Eric Levesque 6-0, 6-0; John Godino/Patrick Kelly (FP) def. Jon Hannon/Jared O’Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Finn Hublitz/Griffin Harding (FP) def. Kevin Huang/Patrick Semana 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Foran 2-4; Fairfield Prep 2-3.
