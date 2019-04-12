Girls tennis: Law’s No 3 doubles team comes through against SHA

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s No. 3 doubles team of Brynn Costello and Meghan Loftus won in three sets when the Lady Lawmen turned back Sacred Heart Academy, 4-3, on Friday.

Law won the first three singles’ matches before SHA won No. 4 singles and the top two doubles’ matches.

Singles

Lucia Pino (L) def. Allie Galushko 6-0, 6-1; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Hamachi Igo 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Sarah Mathews 6-1, 6-1; Morgan Duffany (SHA) def. Bridget Sachez 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

Cambell Doyens/Jen Madu (SHA) def. Amelia Mower/Thea Ryan 6-0, 6-1; Emily Bierny/Nora Shannon (SHA) def. Diya Daruka/Sophie Maselli 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Annie Mackey/Colleen Doyle 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Records: Law 4-2, Sacred Heart Academy 0-5.