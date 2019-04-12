Subway’s legal team to be honored

Subway’s legal team has been named the Connecticut Law Tribune’s 2019 In-House Counsel of the Year.

The 123-person team based in Milford works with headquarters and franchisee teams on a range of legal matters from contract negotiations to real estate agreements. They will be honored on May 16 at the Professional Excellence awards in Hartford.

Subway employee Bethany Appleby commented, “Our team is working hard every day to support our franchisees and HQ teammates around the world. We’re focused on protecting the Subway brand every day, and I’m proud of our work toward that goal earned us recognition from the Connecticut Law Tribune.”