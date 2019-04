MILFORD — Foran High unleashed a 13-hit attack in posting a 13-3 victory over Hamden High on Thursday.

Marguerite Collette was 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (3-2).

Kendall LaMorte hit a home run and had three RBIs.

Mary Grace Weissauer was 3-for-5 with a double.

FORAN 13, HAMDEN 3

Hamden 100 200 0- 3 5 0

Foran 324 004 X- 13 13 0