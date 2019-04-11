Boys tennis: Foran drops 5-2 decision to Hamden

MILFORD — Foran High lost a 5-2 decision to Hamden on Thursday.
Coach Alan Stern’s Lions are 2-3. Hamden is 4-2.
Foran’s Ryan Money and Nico Esposito won their singles’ matches.
Singles
Ryan Money (H) def. Akshar Agarwal (V) 6-3, 6-1; Nico Esposito (H) def. Alim Rodicam (V) 6-4, 6-3; Brian Oppenheim (V) def. Connor Rowe (H) (V) 6-1, 6-4; Kavital Walkar (V) def. Petie Mata (H) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Heston Tucker/Sam Flanders (V) def. Danny Abate/Jared O’Sullivan (H) 6-1, 6-0; Rohan Kumar/Rohan Mibolosy (V) def. Eric Levesque/Stephen Urquia (H) 6-2, 6-2; Ezekiel Baye/Donovan Doviak (V) def. Kevin Huang/Patrick Semana (H) 6-0, 6-0.
