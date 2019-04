Girls tennis: Foran gives up only one set in sweep

WEST HAVEN — Foran High improved to 5-1 on the season with a 7-0 victory over West Haven on Thursday.

Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Skylar Serenson 6-2, 6-0; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Kiara Walker 6-1, 6-1; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Shea Clarke 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Lockwood (F) Rua Osman 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler (F) def. Maryn Lorallo-Jennylee Malpica 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Connelly-Tori Lanese(F) def. Megan Mendoza-Kaitlyn Campus 8-3; Meghan Stokes-Alyssa Hills (F) def. Melody McCarthy-Ema Lucas 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.