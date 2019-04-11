Strike shuts Milford’s Stop & Shops

Workers with the Milford Stop & Shops’ two labor unions walked off the job at 1 p.m. Thursday, forcing the stores at either end of the city to close. The unions had voted to authorize a strike last month. The strike affects about 31,000 workers across New England, according to union officials.

Workers said they were not surprised by the strike. In a conference call last night, union leaders had informed workers that talks between the union and the company were at an impasse.

At Silver Sands Stop & Shop in Milford the pharmacy and bank remain open.

The parking lot at the Milford store remained mostly empty. Louis Arceri and Mike Albanese walked back to their car when the striking workers told them the store was closed.

“I guess we’ll have to go to Shop Rite,” said Albanese, who said he worked at a Stop & Shop store before retiring years ago.

The two men shop at Stop & Shop “all the time.” Since Milford has several large grocery stores it won’t be a terrible inconvenience while the strike is on, but they said they will miss their favorite store.

A statement from Stop & Shop on Thursday said the chain has “contingency plans” to minimize disruption by the demonstrations.

“Given that negotiations with assistance of the federal mediators are continuing, we are disappointed that the UFCW chose to order a work stoppage in an attempt to disrupt service at our stores,” the statement said.

The corporate statement went on to say that it had proposed a “good and reasonable” offer to the local unions including pay increases, continued health care benefits and increased company contributions to the UFCW’s benefit pension fund.

“Additionally, this morning the company made several suggestions to the federal mediators to encourage further bargaining,” the statement said. “The mediators gave those proposals to the Locals late in the morning. The Locals provided no counter proposals to the mediators and simply stated they were proceeding with their plans.”

The statement concluded by saying, “Stop & Shop remains ready and available to meet with the union locals at any time. We are committed to good faith bargaining and hope to reach new contracts as quickly as possible that both recognize and reward the great work of our associates and enable Stop & Shop to compete effectively in the rapidly changing New England grocery market.”

The Stop & Shop employees picketing in Milford Thursday held up a piece of paper that said, “Stop & Shop aggressively trying to slash workers’ take-home pay, health care, and retirement security, which will increase turnover and dependence on self checkout and other technology.”

For customers, that means “understaffed stores, risk of longer lines at checkout, less service in the aisle,” their leaflet stated.

One worker said it’s scary going on strike, but she said there are some things you just have to stand up for.

“Prince Harry said, ‘If you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for anything’,” the striking worker said.