Boys track: Foran tips East Haven, 75-74

Foran High defeated East Haven, 75-74, and lost a 96-54 decision to North Haven on Tuesday.

Blaize Scott-Purdy (100 and 200-meter runs) was a double winner for coach Pete Jambor’s Lions (1-2).

Caleb Tondora was first in the high jump.

Mike Melillo, Thomas Kummer, Kevin Preneta and Basit took first in the 4×800 relay.

4×800 Relay: Foran Melillo, Kummer, Preneta, Basit; 4×100 Relay: East Haven 47.08; 100 Hurdles: Damien (EH) 16:06; 100: Scott-Purdy (F) 11.71; 1600: Bovike (NH) 5:03.8; 400: Zannetta (EH) 53.5; 300 IH: Luetinan (EH) 45.6; High Jump Tondora (F) 6’2; 800: Rourke (NH) 2:13; 200: Scott-Purdy (F) 24.4; 3200: Vallientini (NH) 11:54; 4×4 Relay North Haven 3:53.4; Triple Jump Damien (EH) 39’3; Javelin Wilson (NH) 124.5; Long Jump Jonilson (EH) 19.5; Pole Vault Constantini (F) 13’6; Shot Put North Haven 42’0; Discus: Murcia (NH) 145.3.