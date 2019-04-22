Milford Children’s Trout Derby set for May 4

The 51st annual Milford Children’s Trout Derby will be Saturday, May 4, from 6- 9:30 a.m. at the Milford duck ponds, both upper and lower. Free. For children 15 and under.

There will be prizes for the largest brook, brown, rainbow and golden trouts. A casting contest will take place at 9:45 a.m. at the North Street duck pond.

Registration is not required. The Milford Striped Bass Club sponsors the event.

Donations are being sought. For donation information, email Jennifer at poolshark442@aol.com.