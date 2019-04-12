Derby Night fundraiser set for May 4

On Saturday, May 4, Milestones Behavioral Services is honoring Betty Gallo, an advocate and founder of Gallo & Co., for her three decades of service to people with special needs.

This tribute is part of the celebrations taking place at the Milestones 2019 Derby Night, held at The Warehouse at FTC, in Fairfield.

The evening includes the showing of the Kentucky Derby, dinner, dancing and live and silent auction.

For sponsorship, tickets and advertising, visit MBS-inc.org, or call 203-799-4110 x660.