Milford Library hosts autism awareness event

On Saturday, April 6, the Milford Library hosted Milestones Behavioral Services, and the Milford Police with their first blue Autism Awareness police car.

Aimee Haray, Milestones clinical director of Transition Services and Lisa Gregory, Milestones vice president of Educational Services, gave an informal discussion on autism and behavior analysis. The three groups are working to bring greater awareness and education to the community on the issue of autism.

Milestones is entering its third decade of providing education and services to those with autism and other developmental disabilities — from toddlers to adults. They have a school in Milford and Orange, an adult day program in Orange, and provide programs throughout the state, region and internationally. Milestones is hosting a fundraiser, Derby night, on May 4 at the Fairfield Theatre Company. More information is available at MBS-Inc.org.