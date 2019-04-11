Milford Marine Institute offers marine biology camps

The Milford Marine Institute is offering two Marine Biology camps in June, a Bird Identification Art camp, and two Archaeology/Native Culture Camps. The camps are open to children ages 6 and up for the art camps, and 7 and up for the science camps.

Marine Biology Camp will run June 17-21, from 9:30-1, at the Tri Beach Center.

Marine Biology Art Camp will run June 24-28, from 9:30-1, at the Tri Beach Center.

Bird Identification Art Camp will run July 1-3, from 9:30-1, at the Gulf Pond Museum.

Archaeology/Native Culture Camps A and B will run 9:30-1, at the Gulf Pond Museum.

Session A runs from July 8-12 and Session B runs from July 15-19. Campers bring lunch each day. Archaeology Camps are for those ages 8 and up.

For more information, visit milfordmarineinstitute.org or call Tim Chaucer at 203-874-4000. Camps are run in conjunction with the Milford Recreation Department and registration may be done online.