Girls Track: Jonathan Law knocks off Daniel Hand

MADISON – Freshman Emma Nelly, who shined at Saturday’s Freshmen Invitational at Daniel Hand, proved she can compete with the upperclassmen, too, capturing three events to help Jonathan Law to an 83-67 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Nelly won the long jump (14-feet-1/2 inch), triple jump (31-0) and high jump (4-8). Aside from winning all three, Nelly overcame the difficult raw, chilly conditions, showing the ability to overcome the fatigue that comes with competing in all three events, two of which were running at the same time.

Meets, however, aren’t won with one athlete. Law had a number of other first places to help clinch the victory.

Junior captain Lily Baldieri captured the pole vault with a state qualifying effort of 7-6, and then showed her versatility by winning the 300 hurdles (55.6 seconds).

Other winners included Tori Kowalski (100 hurdles, 19.1) and Ashley Regina (shot put, 27-5).

The 3200-meter relay began the day with Law’s other victory, as Shelby Green, Midori Hughs, Hannah Rascoll and Katie Konarski earned the victory.

Rascoll took second in the 1600, while Konarski was second in the 800.

With so many of his points coming from underclassmen, longtime coach Linwood Schulte deflected credit from himself and his staff, simply saying: “I am so lucky to have such a talented group of young people.’’

The win improved the Law record to 2-1 on the season.