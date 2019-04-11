Softball: Foran Lions drop game to Shelton High

SHELTON — Foran High seized leads of 1-0 and 3-2, but Shelton answered a two-run top of the fourth inning with a go-ahead two-spot in the bottom half of the frame en route to a 5-3 win on Wednesday afternoon.

Shelton improved to 3-1 and Foran, coming off a 12-3 victory over Branford, dropped to 2-2.

The Lions grabbed the early lead in the third when Jessica Sanders belted an RBI double to left field.

The Gaels scored a pair in the bottom of the inning for a 2-1 lead.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions reclaimed the lead with two in the fourth.

Marguerite Collette led off with a single. Two runs scored when Hailey LaForte lined double and came all the way around to score on an error. It was 3-2 Lions.

Foran’s Alexis Mendillo roped a double, one of her two extra-base hits in the game, but was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a triple. Kailey Loewenberg followed with a single, but Shelton pitcher Julia Krijgsman escaped further damage.

The Gaels took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth.

One- and two-out singles put base runners on the corners.

A fly to right-center off the bat of Amanda Kiman was dropped, allowing the tying and go-ahead runs to cross home plate.

Foran wasted a leadoff single by Sanders in the fifth.

Shelton added a run in the bottom of the fifth and was looking for more, but Foran shortstop LaForte made a diving stop of a grounder to keep a potential run at third base.

The Lions put two on with two out in the sixth as Mendillo, cracked a double to right-center and went to third on a single by Loewenberg,

Foran’s threat to tie was thwarted when the Lions forfeited the final out by batting out of order when a pinch hitter was not declared early enough.

An infield single by Mary Grace Weissauer with one out in the seventh gave Foran hope but a ground out put the locals down to their final out when a hard smash off the bat of Collette was snared by Shelton shortstop Jenna Bennett.

Johnson was pleased with the performance of pitcher Makenna Prete.

“She’s had two really good games, back to back games, where she’s gotten the other team to hit and put the ball into play where our fielders can make plays,” Johnson said.

“I keep seeing lots of great things from my team. We’re running aggressively. Sometimes it leads to outs when we don’t want them, but I like the intensity. We’re putting the ball into play,” Johnson said. “I just think the more we get to play, the less mistakes we make.”