Zach Smith medaled with a round of 40 to help Jonathan Law to a 172-192 victory over Foran High at the par 35 course at Orange Hills on Wednesday.

Ryan Mola and Ryan Bedell shot 42s and Anthony Lomax had a 48 for the Lawmen (3-1).

John Rossetti with a 44 led Foran (0-4), followed by Chris Ricci 48, Jon Franco Menta 52 and Lucas Tuozzola 48.