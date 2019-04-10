Boys Lacrosse: Foran’s McVoy scores five goal in win over Wilbur Cross

MILFORD — Foran High’s Ethan McVoy scored five goals to lead coach Brian Adkins’ Lions to an 18-4 victory over Wilbur Cross on Wednesday.

WC – Kenny Flowers 1 G, Gabe Morrison 1 G, Tucker Wright 1 G, John Morales 1 G

F – Ethan McVoy 5 G 2 A, Connor Elson 2 G 3 A, Logan Zahariades 2 G 1A, Christian Piscitelli 2 G, Teddy Mauro 1 G 1 A, Brendan May 1 G 1 A, Max Tavitian 2 A, Matt Davidson 1 G, Andrew Janik 1 G, Tyler Borer 1G, Evan White 1 G, Oliver Ardrey 1 G, Jack Godek 1 A

Saves: WC – Pedro Gomez 12; F – Devin DeMarco – 3, Simon Collette – 2

Shots: WC – 13; F – 43

Records: WC – 1 – 3, F – 2-2

WC 0 2 0 2 – 4

F – 9 6 1 2 – 18