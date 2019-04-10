Milford schools name teacher, para and parent of the year

Milford Public School officials have announced the teacher, paraprofessional and parent of the year for each school.

Following are this year’s honorees.

Calf Pen Meadow School’s teacher of the year is Kristen Worzel, the paraprofessional of the year is Christina Parisi, and the parent of the year is Kym Ward.

J.F. Kennedy teacher of the year is Casi Caggiano, the paraprofessional of the year is Teresa Fedor, and the parent of the year is Jennifer Conroy.

Live Oaks teacher of the year is Tracy Schultz, the paraprofessional of the year is LoriLynn Feller, and the parent of the year is Stacy Maslar.

Mathewson teacher of the year is Kathleen Drew, the paraprofessional of the year is Pat Taddei, and the parent of the year is Christine Fisher.

Meadowside teacher of the year is Kelley Smith, the paraprofessional of the year is Melody Kelleher, and the parent of the year is Vici Zelinsky.

Orange Avenue teacher of the year is Deva Lapatas, the paraprofessional of the year is Cathy Smith, and the parent of the year is Wylie Blake.

Orchard Hills teacher of the year is Jennifer Warakomski, the paraprofessional of the year is Sue Baker, and the parent of the year is Loriann Seluga.

Pumpkin Delight teacher of the year is Gina Forte, the paraprofessional of the year is Patricia Wrigley, and the parent of the year is Kristyn Liebelt.

East Shore teacher of the year is Amanda Buckley, the paraprofessional of the year is Carol Gosselin, and the parent of the year is Erica Wikstrom.

Harborside teacher of the year is Jodi Hagen, the paraprofessional of the year is Mary Firimonte, and the parent of the year is Augie Harrigan.

West Shore teacher of the year is Lisa Vaccino, the paraprofessional of the year is Kathy Rodriguez, and the parent of the year is Gary Schulte.

Jonathan Law teacher of the year is Michael Morazzini, the paraprofessional of the year is Monica Bartolomeo, and the parent of the year is Sherri Franzman.

Joseph A. Foran teacher of the year is Lisa Farrell, the paraprofessional of the year is Margaret Wilson, and the parent of the year is Jerilyn Shannon.

A celebration will be held Tuesday, May 28 in the Parsons Auditorium beginning at 5:30 p.m., when the individuals will be recognized, as well as the 2019 retirees.