Police: Man threatened to kill another if he called 911

A Milford man was held in police custody on a $20,000 bond after threatening to kill a man during a domestic incident.

According to police, Marc Baillargeon, 33, of Third Avenue in Milford, was charged with disorderly conduct, threatening in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Police responded to a Third Avenue home at 2:15 p.m. April 9, when Baillargeon is accused of pushing a woman inside of the home and then damaging a vehicle as the woman was trying to leave.

Baillargeon is also accused of threatening to kill a man who was present during the incident if he called 911.