Brief: Apartments planned in downtown Milford

More apartments are coming to downtown with the planned reconfiguration of the building at 15-23 River Street.

At its April 2 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Board voted to approve the site plan for an additional floor, submitted on behalf of owner David Fernandez to construct a third floor intended to house four one-bedroom apartments. As part of the construction, Fernandez also intends to convert the existing three-bedroom second-floor apartment to four studio apartments.

The board’s vote included a finding of parking adequacy, meaning the board states there is adequate parking in downtown Milford to accommodate the vehicles from this project. The property has no on-site parking and the proposed uses for the entire building would normally require providing 32 parking spaces.

In other business, the board approved the construction of a 1,210-square-foot, two-story single-family house at 63 Chester St.

The 0.17-acre vacant lot is owned by Bjorklund Propeties LLC. The project required coastal area site plan approval.

Since the property is in the AE coastal flood zone, the house will be elevated above the base flood elevation of 11 feet. The first level will have a two-car garage. The project received approval from the Inland-Wetlands Agency at its Nov. 7, 2018 meeting.