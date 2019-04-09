Girls track & field: Foran Lions split meet at North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Foran High defeated Daniel Hand, 85-61, and lost to North Haven, 108-42, on Tuesday.

Emma Cote was first in the 1,600-meter run and Julia Munn placed first in the pole vault for coach Rick Raucci’s Lions (2-1).

4×800 Relay: North Haven 11:24; 4×100 Relay North Haven 53.6; 100 Hurdles Zumerchik (NH) 16.8; 100 Francois (EH) 12.7; 1600 Cote (F) 6:11; 400: Marriott (NH) 60.5; 300 IH Zumerchik (NH) 53.5; High Jump Rogers (NH) 4-6; 800: Forbes (NH) 2:43; 200 Marriott (NH) 25.8; 3200 Forbes (NH) 13:43; 4×4 Relay North Haven 4:27; Triple Jump Sahiriel (NH) 32-2; Javelin Ragaini (EH) 74-10; Long Jump Marriott 16-11; Pole Vault Munn (F) 7-0; Shot Put Cocco (NH) 26-6; Discus Helwig (NH) 65-0