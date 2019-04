Baseball: Law’s Bryan Reed drives in three runs

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s Bryan Reed drove in three runs in an 11-1 victory over Platt Tech on Tuesday.

Zach Merchant (double) and Nick Hudak each had two hits and two RBIs for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen (2-3).

Platt Tech’s Evan Mazako had an RBI and Brian Ficaro hit a double.

Josh Baker pitched into the sixth inning to get the victory.

JONATHAN LAW 11, PLATT TECH 1

Law 003 500 3 11R 10H 0E

PT 000 000 1 1R 4H 2E

WP: Josh Baker (1-1), Colby Primavera(6), Alex Thomas(7) and Luke Pleimann, Vinny Schulte(6)

LP: Casey Krenicki and Joe Calzone