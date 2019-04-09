Softball: Law wins behind 4-run rally

WALLINGFORD — Brianna Buccitti allowed only two hits and struck out eight when Jonathan Law defeated Sheehan High, 8-1, on Tuesday.
Cali Jolley hit a three-run triple for coach Melanie Blude in the Lady Lawmen’s four-run second inning.
Maddie Lula added two hits, including a triple, as Law improved to 3-1.
Courtney Hanson and Emily Morey each added two hits.
Marissa Gonzalez had a triple for Sheehan (1-3).
JONATHAN LAW 8, SHEEHAN 1
Law 0 4 1 0 0 2 1 8 10 2
Sheehan 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 2
Batteries
WP Brianna Buccitti (3-1) and Gina Boccamazzo
LP Riley Woleneski (1-3) and Ryen Woleneski
