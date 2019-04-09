Softball: Law wins behind 4-run rally

WALLINGFORD — Brianna Buccitti allowed only two hits and struck out eight when Jonathan Law defeated Sheehan High, 8-1, on Tuesday. 

Cali Jolley hit a three-run triple for coach Melanie Blude in the Lady Lawmen’s four-run second inning. 

Maddie Lula added two hits, including a triple, as Law improved to 3-1. 

Courtney Hanson and Emily Morey each added two hits. 

Marissa Gonzalez had a triple for Sheehan (1-3). 

JONATHAN LAW 8, SHEEHAN 1 

Law            0 4 1 0 0 2 1        8 10 2 
Sheehan    0 0 1 0 0 0 0       1 2 2 
Batteries 
WP Brianna Buccitti (3-1) and Gina Boccamazzo  
LP Riley Woleneski (1-3) and Ryen Woleneski 
Facebook Comments

Leave a Comment