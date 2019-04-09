Girls tennis: Foran Lions defeat Cheshire Rams

MILFORD — Foran High defeated Cheshire, 4-3, on Tuesday.

Coach Melissa Kaminski’s Lions are now 4-1 on the season.

Singles

Grace Hiza (F) def. Oliva Santoro 6-1, 6-0; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Sydney Wang 6-4, 6-4; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Erin Wu 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Jenna DeGannaro 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles

Kelsea Mann-Christine Anthony (C) def. Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler 8-4; Sophie Seigel-Tarana Eldridge (C) def. Zoe Eichner-Meghan Stokes 8-2; Alyssa Bahuniak-Ellie Rokoff (C) def. Olivia Connelly-Vaishnavi Bulusu 8-1.