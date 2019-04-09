CT Audubon Coastal Center at Milford Point offers spring programs

The CT Audubon Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., offers the following programs and events. For more information or to register, visit ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

Spring Vacation Family Fun Day

Family program for all ages runs Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The class includes a walk on the grounds of Milford Point, crafts and experiments, stories and a creature feature live animal program.

Bring lunch or a snack. This is not a drop-off program. All children must be accompanied by an actively participating adult.

Cost is $15/family for members and $20/family for nonmembers.

Spring bird walk

Join Frank Mantlik, expert birder, and Coastal Center Regional Board member, for an early spring bird walk along Milford Point Saturday, April 20, from 8-11 a.m.

Bring binoculars and spotting scopes. Walk is appropriate for teens 16 and up. Registrants will be notified if program is canceled due to inclement weather.

Cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required.

Coloring Egg-stravaganza!

Explore the biology and beauty of eggs and their colors Saturday, April 20, from 1-2 p.m. Experiment with natural dyes made from every day kitchen materials like beets, turmeric and cabbage. Take home some colored eggs and the easy-to-create recipes for further color experiments.

Each participant will be able to dye six eggs. These eggs will be hard-boiled but are not edible. All ages welcome.

Cost is $10 for members and $13 for nonmembers.

Little Naturalists

Stories, hands-on activities, crafts, and outdoor exploration for ages 2-4 with an actively participating adult Tuesday, April 23, 10-10:45 a.m.

Cost is $8 for members and $13 for nonmembers; includes one child and one adult.

April Showers

Play the water cycle game, experiment with rainfall on watershed models and build your own rain gauge to take home and record your local spring showers Sunday, April 28, from 1-2 p.m.

Kid-friendly, family program.

Members $7/child; Nonmembers $10/child. Advance registration is required.

Girl Scout Badge Day

Saturday, May 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Brownies: Sense-ational Long Island Sound; 1-3 p.m., Juniors: Animal Habitats of Long Island Sound.

Brownies: Sense-ational Long Island Sound — Listen for sounds of nature and learn basic bird calls. For troops, individuals with adult.

Fee: $14/girl; $2/adult. Badges are not provided.

Juniors: Animal Habitats of Long Island Sound — Explore the marsh and beach and investigate the diversity of animals and their adaptations to life in coastal habitats. Through the use of microscopes and hand lenses, get an up-close look at some of the animals that call Long Island Sound home. For troops, individuals with adult.

Fee: $14/girl; $2/adult. Badges are not provided. Advance registration is required. No walk-ins. To register visit gsofct.org.

Migration Madness: Beginner bird walk

Visit the marsh, beach and upland areas of the Coastal Center in search of the birds that are here this time of year, including the resident Osprey pair Friday, May 17, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn basic field marks and other identification clues and how to use binoculars. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair.

Members $7; Nonmembers $10. Advance registration is required.

Migration Madness: Spring bird walk

Join Frank Mantlik, expert birder and Coastal Center Regional Board member, for a walk along the marsh, beach, and upland areas of the Coastal Center to view the birds that are here this time of year Saturday, May 18, 7-9 a.m.

Bring binoculars and spotting scopes, if you have them. Appropriate for adults and teens 16 and up. Registrants will be notified if program is canceled for inclement weather.

Members $7; Nonmembers $10. Advance registration is required.

Bird bingo scavenger hunt

Migration Madness: Bird Bingo Scavenger Hunt will be held May 19, from 1-2 p.m.

Explore the habitats of the Coastal Center in search of birds and their behaviors to complete your Bird Bingo Scavenger Hunt.

Free, kid-friendly family program. Advance registration is required.

DIY reusable beeswax wraps

Adults and families with children 10 and up create a set of three reusable beeswax wraps May 19, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Members $12; Nonmembers $15. Advance registration is required.

Project Limulus — Horseshoe crab tagging

Project Limulus researchers from Sacred Heart University will share information about this ongoing research and monitoring program studying horseshoe crab ecology in Long Island Sound June 1 and 15, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The program will begin with a brief introduction and information session indoors, then will head to the beach in search of horseshoe crabs. Participants should wear shoes or rain boots.

Members $7; Nonmembers $10. Advance registration is required.

CT Trails Day

Bird and nature walk along the salt marsh, beach, and wooded habitats of Milford Point Sunday, June 2, 1-2:30 p.m.

Beginning birders welcome. Binoculars, sturdy shoes, hat, water bottle, and sunblock recommended.

Program is free. To register visit ctwoodlands.org/ct-trails-weekend/events-2019/milford-nature-walk-record-5260.

Dynamic Detritivores

Explore fiddler crab tunnels and spend time catching and releasing these crabs Saturday, June 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Nets and buckets provided. Wear rain boots or shoes that can get wet and muddy. All ages welcome.

Members $7; Nonmembers $10. Advance registration is required.