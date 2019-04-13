Milford Senior Center calendar: April 15-21

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15//year for residents and $25 for nonresidents. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Tax preparation

The VITA program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families on Sundays, from noon-4 p.m. and Mondays, from 4-8 p.m., through April 15. Participants are required to register by calling 211: choose option 3 then option 6 or online at uwc.211ct.org/taxhelp/.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutritional and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator or Social Worker, Christine Lyas at 203-877-5131.

Night time programs

The Center will be open Mondays, from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Senior calendar April 15-21

Monday, April 15 — 9:30 arts and crafts; laughter yoga; 10-noon iPhone class for beginners; 10:30 ballroom aerobics, low vision; 11 zumba gold; 1-3 super bingo; 1 bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art class; 4 stretch, strengthen and stabilize, line dance; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, April 16 — 9:15 beginner’s line dance, chess group; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative exercise class; 11 MSC book club April 30, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towels; 1 Drinking to your Health — Smoothies to Boost Your Brain Health, Social Security Explained, Club C meeting followed by bingo, tap dance, quilting; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, April 17 — 9-1:15 AARP safe driver course; to register call Ed Berry, 203-549-9629; 9:30 a.m. intermediate tai chi, beading group; 10 MSC band rehearsal; 10:30 country western line dance class, beginner tai chi; 1 French, bingo, Wii bowling, Happy Hookers knitting group.

Thursday, April 18 — 9:05 yoga; 10 Writers Unlimited; 10:30 line dance, qi gong; 11 Italian cultural class; 1 Wii bowling, knitting, bingo.

Friday, April 19 — Center closed in observance of Good Friday.

Sunday, April 21 — Center closed in observance of Easter.

Lunch is offered Monday-Friday, from noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner is $3, and includes soup and dinner; Sandwich only $1.25; Soup $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: April 15-19

Monday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar, cole slaw, roasted potatoes; Tuesday, chicken casserole, rice pilaf, broccoli; Wednesday, sliced ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, green beans; Thursday, meatloaf and gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Friday, the Center is closed for Good Friday.

Travel schedule

Broadway at The Bushnell — Fiddler On The Roof, Nov. 10 and Hamilton, Dec. 26, were released Sept. 10. Pickup details on the travel wall.

Coach tours — Open to members and nonmembers. Longer days may be out of state, and bit more expensive.

April 27 West Point Dress Parade, $116 includes lunch at Hotel Thayer, guided tour; May 1 Music Man at Goodspeed, $92; May 6 Mohegan Sun $27; May 12 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? at Ivoryton, $70; May 14 Bronx Zoo, $97; May 16 The Full Monty at Downtown Cabaret, $50; May 19 Sound of Music, $98; May 23 Motown Revue at Nelson Hall, $55; May 29 My Name is Ben at Norma Terris, $82; June 18 New York Botanical Gardens, $115; June 23 Waitress; Aug. 4-7 The Finger Lakes; Aug. 19-22 A Journey Through History, four day shared coach with tours of Philadelphia, Gettysburg.