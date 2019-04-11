This Weekend: Concerts, films and more

Patrick Bidaux

The Patrick Bidaux exhibit runs April 11 through May 27 at Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. For more information, visit igifineart.com.

Codex

Codex will be screened on April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Micah Bloom’s short documentary tells the story about the fate of books damaged by a massive flooding of the Souris River. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

David Sedaris

David Sedaris will perform on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets are $47-$57. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Kitchen Dwellers

The Kitchen Dwellers will perform on April 11 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Adrian Belew

Adrian Belew will perform with Saul Zonana on April 11 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Peeper Prowl

A Peeper Prowl will be held on April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. The event is for ages 6 and up. Tickets are $7-$10. Register at ctaudubon.org.

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer will perform on April 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jesus Christ Superstar

The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar will be performed on April 12 at 8 p.m. at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit PaulGreenRock.com.

Snow White

Snow White will be staged April 13 through May 19 at Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets are $23.75. For more information, visit dtcab.com.

Hungarian sale

The Easter Harvest Hungarian Pastry and Sausage Sale is on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calvin Reformed Church of Norwalk, 19 Lexington Ave., Norwalk. For more information, call 203-838-6769.

Ruddigore

Ruddigore will be performed on April 13 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit trouperslightopera.org.

Redhot & Blue

Redhot & Blue, Yale University’s oldest all-gender a cappella group, will perform on April 13 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit redhot-ridgebury.eventbrite.com/.

Accountant of Auschwitz

The Accountant of Auschwitz will be screened on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Scary Pockets

Scary Pockets will perform with Rozzi on April 13 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $17-$67. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Russian Passion

Russian Passion program of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff will be performed on April 13 at 8 p.m. and on April 14 at 3 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. The Stamford Symphony, led by conductor Vladimir Kulenovic, will perform. Tickets are $25-$76. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.

Somo

Somo: The Phases Tour with Michael Constantino will be performed on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $22-$299. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Deeper Than the Skin

Deeper Than the Skin: A Musical Presentation on Race in America will be performed on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Voices Café at The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Pete Dominick

Pete Dominick will perform on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $20-$29.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Tommy James

Tommy James & The Shondells will perform on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cinzia Milani

Italian guitarist Cinzia Milani will perform on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are$15-$50. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Across the Universe

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform Across the Universe on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets are $15-$59. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Art and Nature

Spring into Art and Nature with Noreen Normand’s watercolor exhibit running April 14 through May 18 at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.

The Golden Age

The Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Golden Age will be screened on April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Madera Winds

The Madera Winds: I Got Rhythm concert is on April 14 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The event is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Choir! Choir! Choir! will perform on April 14 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.