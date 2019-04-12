Movie Menu: Being There, Fruitvale Station, Singin’ in the Rain and more

Looking for a movie for the weekend?

Here are some choices from what will be broadcast on cable and television stations.

Friday, April 12

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Matt Damon returns to his role as a renegade spy who, in this episode, finds all kinds of ways to work around the CIA.

8 p.m., Spike

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Peter Sellers received his first Oscar nomination for playing multiple roles in this classic from director Stanley Kubrick that dares to address the possibility of nuclear war.

8 p.m., TCM

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The classic Texas tradition of high school football games on Friday nights comes to life in this movie adaptation of the best-selling book by H.G. Bissinger.

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., CMT

Being There (1979)

Peter Sellers was Oscar nominated for his touching portrayal of an all-so-wise gardener who happens to have the answers to the nation’s many problems.

9:45 p.m., TCM

Saturday, April 13

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Michael B. Jordan delivers a striking performance in this thought provoking look at the final day of a young man’s life.

2 p.m., BET

Kiss Me Kate (1953)

Howard Keel and Kathryn Grayson star in this movie version of Cole Porter’s hit Broadway musical, itself inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

4 p.m., TCM

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

Howard Keel and Jane Powell star in the musical written directly for the screen about romance in the Pacific Northwest that was a Best Picture nominee.

6 p.m., TCM

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds star in this musical about the final days of silent films that many consider the best musical ever made.

8 p.m., TCM

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

James Stewart won an Oscar nomination for his endearing portrayal of an idealistic U.S. Senator in this political classic from director Frank Capra.

10 p.m., TCM