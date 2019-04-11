Compass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support fundraiser June 6

for the Boys & Girls Village organization. The event, which takes place on Thursday, June 6, at Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., in Bridgeport, will raise critical funds for the at-risk children and families the organization serves.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m., with festive cocktails, music and food. Guests will experience inspiring speakers, waterfront views, music by James Daniel and a special guest appearance by Miss Connecticut 2018, Bridget Oei.

Boys & Girls Village provides behavioral health, educational, and family reunification services for at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty. For more than 75 years the organization has transformed lives for the better across Connecticut.

“This outstanding event celebrates both the success of the Boys & Girls Village organization, and the many accomplishments of our clients,” said Steven M. Kant, M.D., CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “As our sole fundraiser of the year, we invite the community to come support this event that helps those most in need of assistance.”

To purchase tickets visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ or call 203-877-0300. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available.