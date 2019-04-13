Charity of the Month program assists non-profits

Stevens Auto Group of Milford, Stevens Ford and Stevens Lincoln have announced their 2019 Charity of the Month program.

The goal of this program is to financially assist non-profit organizations whose efforts directly benefit the Milford and local area communities while increasing awareness and visibility for the mission of those organizations.

Giving back to the community and supporting worthy efforts is instilled in the culture of Stevens Auto Group, the business said in an annoucement. Each month Stevens will recognize a different local organization with a charitable contribution to support the mission. The program will provide awareness and exposure for the chosen non-profit within the Stevens of Milford dealership and via the Stevens community webpage and Facebook page.

“We take pride in our community and enjoy giving back to help those in need” said David Stevens, president of Stevens Auto Group of Milford. “Every month, we make a donation to that month’s Charity of the Month for every vehicle we sell.”

At the conclusion of every month, the Stevens team invites representatives of the charity in for a check presentation event to bestow the proceeds that are donated.

The Stevens Charity of the Month program is ongoing and continues the dealership’s long time financial commitment and support for local nonprofit organizations, the announcement said. Connecticut 501(c)(3) tax exempt organizations can learn more and apply online at stevensfordmilford.com/community.html.