Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Business After Hours

Business After Hours, sponsored by Rotary Club of of Milford, will take place on Thursday, April 18, from 5-7 p.m., at Gusto’s Restaurant, 255 Boston Post Road, in Milford.

Register by emailing: chamber@milfordct.com, or call 203-878-0681.

Sip, Shop, & Paint Night

On Thursday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m., enjoy a night out with friends and family. Paint your own masterpiece under the guidance of a local art teacher. Also shop the Enchanted Window Gift Shop that evening for a discount on all purchases. Coffee and tea served. Tickets are $25. Call 203-878-8465 or 203-647-6654 to purchase tickets or visit the Hospital Gift Shop during visiting hours Monday through Friday.

Boys & Girls Club of Milford Gala

The 8th annual Boys & Girls Club of Milford Gala 2019 will take place on Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., at Costa Azzura, 72 Broadway, in Milford.

Cost is $50 per ticket and includes open bar, cocktail hour, sit-down surf and turf dinner, silent auction, live auction and raffle.

For tickets and donations, visit boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com/gala or contact Megan Altomare: MeganAltomare@boysandgirlsclubofmilford.com or call 203-713-8055.

Smooth Jazz for Scholars benefit concert

World renowned jazz musician and composer Jay Rowe has announced the return of the annual Smooth Jazz For Scholars benefit concert for the Milford Public Schools Music Department.

The concert series features two separate artist line-ups, and tickets may be purchased for either, or both nights.

Friday, April 26, features guitarist Nick Colionne, saxophonist Marion Meadows and guitarist Chieli Minucci. Saturday, April 27, features guitarist Steve Oliver, saxophonists Jessy J and Eric Darius and pianist Brian Simpson.

The event will take place at the Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Doors open at 7 p.m., and show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 each for one night, and $75 for both nights. The first 250 tickets sold are for reserved seating, and thereafter will be for general admission seating. Group discounts are also available.

Tickets can be purchased locally from Jay Rowe or these local outlets: Cafe Atlantique 33 River St. Milford; The Canvas Patch, 5 River St., Milford; Milford Fine Arts Center 40 Railroad Ave., Milford; and Arciuolo’s Shoe Store 74 Broad St. Milford. Online tickets are available at 17thannualsmoothjazzforscholars.eventbrite.com.

Tickets may also be purchased by sending a check or money order payable to Smooth Jazz For Scholars Inc., P.O. Box 3723, Milford, CT 06460.

For more information, visit jayrowemusic.com, or call 203-874-4150.

Beer Tasting Fundraising Event

Saturday April 27, from 3- 6 p.m., a Beer Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Irish Heritage Society of Milford Clubhouse parking lot, 131 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, under tents (rain or shine). The event will include a selection of beers from such breweries as Two Roads, Milford Point and Thimble Islands to name a few. In addition there will be a table of wines to sample. There will also be a variety of small bite appetizers. You must be 21 or older to participate with a cost of $25 and all proceeds will benefit Slainte Milford, Inc. which supports the local community with donations and scholarships. For tickets or more information, call 203-231-5474 or email Linda at lfera04@sbcglobal.net.

Deaf Community Outreach

American Sign Language Interpreted Worship services are held monthly at The United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon.

April service is Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m.

Fellowship hour follows with coffee, tea and refreshments.

Certified American Sign Language Interpreter. Visit Facebook, where all events are posted. Email address is uccindevon@gmail.com. All are welcome. Handicapped accessible.

Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair

A Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair will be held at The United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon on Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. There will be a wide array of items, including used and gently used clothing. Tag sale items are plentiful and include bargains for all.

The Kids Clothes Corner will be open with a selection of items for infants through size 16, toys, books, shoes and more. Stop by and get some lunch at Kitchen Lunch Corner. Tickets will be available for the spring raffle.

All proceeds benefit the work of the church. Handicapped accessible.

Derby Night fundraiser

On Saturday, May 4, Milestones Behavioral Services is honoring Betty Gallo, an advocate and founder of Gallo & Co., for her three decades of service to people with special needs. This tribute is part of the celebrations taking place at the Milestones 2019 Derby Night, held at The Warehouse at FTC, in Fairfield. The evening includes the showing of the Kentucky Derby, dinner, dancing and live and silent auction. For sponsorship, tickets and advertising, visit MBS-inc.org, or call 203-799-4110 x660.

Nautical Night of Seaside Support

A night of cocktails, music, food, inspiring speakers and waterfront views will be held at the Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., in Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Village to help at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

Visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available.