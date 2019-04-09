Eastern Star

Lucia Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m., in the Masonic Lodge Hall, 59 Broad St.

Woodbridge Happiness Club meeting

On Tuesday, April 16, from 6-7:45 p.m., Bernie Siegel and Lionel Ketchian will discuss happiness for well-being. The meeting will take place at the Woodbridge Town Library, 10 Newton Road, in Woodbridge.

Camera Club

The Milford Camera Club meets at 7 p.m., at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew St. Wednesday, April 24. The assigned subject for April is Black and White in Color.

For information call Josh Goldin, at 203-804-3058.

Bus trips

Christ the Redeemer Knights of Columbus are running the following bus trips:

Atlantic City, Cape May and Philadelphia, May 7-9, cost is $377.

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, June 26-July 4, cost is $1,099.

Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Norfolk, Sept 9-13, cost is $711.

Lancaster show trip, The Miracle of Christmas and Joy to the World, Nov 6-8, cost is $392.

Call John Benard at 203-877-2737 for fliers.