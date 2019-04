Foran High’s Richie Piscitelli threw a one-hit shutout when the Lions defeated Lyman Hall, 6-0, on Monday.

Michael Simonelli went 2 for 3 with a triple with a run scored.

Earning RBI’s for coach Garrett Walker’s squad with singles were Jason Giambra and James Carbone.

Sam Sinisgalli had an RBI double.

Tyler Griffin drew a bases-loaded walk.