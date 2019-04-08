DAR honors history contest winners

Winners of the 2018-19 DAR American History and Christopher Columbus Essay Contests were honored on Feb. 14, at the Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR Chapter House in Milford.

The American history contest was open to Milford students in grades 5-8. This year’s topic was “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.”

Contest chapter winners are from St. Mary, East Shore, and Live Oaks schools:

Grade 5 — Honorable mention, Gavin Conte, Live Oaks School.

Grade 6 — First place, Madelyn Violet Baranowsky, St. Mary School; Second place, Riley Simons, East Shore Middle School; Third place, Jackson LaVecchia, St. Mary School; Honorable mention, Tyler Nickolenko, St. Mary School.

Grade 7 — First place, Andrew Benjamin, St. Mary School; Second place, Danielle D’Avignon, St. Mary School; Third place, Molly Ciuci, St. Mary School; Honorable mention, Griffin Fisher, St. Mary School.

Grade 8 — First place, Megan Dzialo, St. Mary School; Second place, Jensen Cretella, St. Mary School; Third place, Chevintha Edirisinghe, St. Mary School.

The Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR Chapter also sponsors the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest for students in grades 9-12. This year’s topic was “Comparing Ship Technology: The Ships Columbus Used vs. the Ships of Today.”

Contest chapter winners are from Joseph A Foran High School:

Grade 12 — First place, Maggie Cummings, Joseph Foran High School; Second place, Mary Weissauer, Joseph Foran High School.