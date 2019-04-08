Milford Hospital hosts annual Mother’s Day race

Runners, walkers, volunteers and sponsors are invited to participate in Milford Hospital’s 23rd annual Mother’s Day “Live Well” race on Sunday, May 12. The 5K run/walk is presented by Oncology Hematology Care of Connecticut in conjunction with “Live Well” community partners Milford Vascular Institute, Cardiovascular Physicians and Consultants, Access & Nelson Ambulances, Integrated Anesthesia Associates and others.

The race begins at 9 a.m. from Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave., Milford, where it also ends. It follows a scenic, seaside course through the Fort Trumbull area. Chip timing technology will track the runners. Timing is optional for those who choose to walk.

Awards will be given to the top three males and females in each age group, the top Milford Hospital employees and the top mother/child team finishers. All proceeds support Milford Hospital’s community health and wellness programs, cancer and prevention screenings and educational programs and materials.

“We are proud to be in our 23rd year of offering this unique family event that also supports our hospital and, ultimately, improves the health of our community,” said Karen Kipfer, director of community relations at the hospital. “With the event taking place on Mother’s Day, many families from near and far participate as a healthy, fun way to kick off the special day with mom. The hospital and our partner MS Running Productions look forward to welcoming new and returning participants and sponsors!”

To register visit hitekracing.com/livewell/. Registration also will be taken by mail. Entry fee is $22 for those 18 and under registered by May 9 and $28 for those 19 and over. The fee is $30 after May 9 and on race day. Early check and bib pick up will be offered on Saturday, May 11. Runners and walkers registered by April 26 are guaranteed to receive a “Live Well” race T-shirt. Others will be distributed on a first-registered, first served basis. Following the race, there will be an outdoor continental breakfast and other festivities.

For the fourth year, event organizers are planning a kids “fun run” sponsored by Subway World Headquarters. This pre-5K, free children’s scamper will take place on the hospital campus just prior to the main event. Additionally, a “Meet & Greet” with the Milford Hospital’s physician specialists will be offered. Participants are encouraged to visit the “Meet & Greet” tent to pick up information, give-aways and participate in a blood pressure screenings. Volunteers are needed along the race route to offer water, direct runners and help with safety.

For more information on sponsorship, volunteer opportunities or how to register for the race, call 203-876-4060.