STRATFORD — Jonathan Law lost to Bunnell High, 9-3, on Saturday.

The Bulldogs used a six-run fourth inning to earn the win.

Anthony Broadhurst, Brett Batka and Nick Gloria led the Bunnell attack.

Nick Hudak had a double for Law.

BUNNELL 9, LAW 3

Law 0 0 2 10 0 0 3R 4H 1E

Bunnell 1 0 1 6 1 0 – 9R 11H 2E

WP- Brett Batka (2-0) and Justin Herrera

LP- Zach Merchant (1-1), Kyle Goglia (4), Alex Thomas (6) and Luke Pleimann

Records: Law (1-3); Bunnell (2-1)