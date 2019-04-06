Boys lacrosse: Foran wastes no time going on the attack

MILFORD — It took Foran junior attacker Ethan McVoy only 1:16 into Saturday morning’s home opener at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex to find some open space and drill a shot past Stratford goalie Tommy Cox.

McVoy, like all of his teammates, likes to play at a frenetic pace. It’s been instilled in them by head coach Brian Adkins.

When the Lions were through, they had themselves a 17-1 win.

McVoy concluded his day with three goals and seven assists, setting a single-game Foran scoring record and pushing his career total to 100 points. If balance is what you’re looking for, McVoy provides it.

In his first two seasons, he scored 46 goals and racked up 44 assists. Those totals are now 49 and 51, respectively.

“We came out of that tough loss to Cheshire (13-5), and we wanted to get things going quickly today,” McVoy said. “Our style is always to play at a high level. I like to score, but I like to also see everyone else be involved.”

Behind three goals from junior, Andrew Janek and two each from McVoy and Matt Davidson. the Lions jumped to a 7-0 lead before throwing in seven more in the second quarter for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Davidson added two in the second stanza, and McVoy, Connor Elson, Ted Mauro, Conner Shallis and Matt Gilebbi, added one apiece.

Davidson finished the game with four goals, one ahead of both Janek and McVoy.

“Ethan’s our quarterback out there,” Adkins said. “We run our offense through Ethan. He has that innate ability to find guys when they are open. And, his movement allows players to get in the right places.”

Foran played well in both ends of the field, limiting the Red Devils to six shots on goal. Lions’ sophomore goalie Devin DeMarco made five saves. He only got beat once, when John Bike scored with 14.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“It was nice to see John score, because, overall, he’s one of our better players and a three-sport athlete,” said second-year Stratford coach Brian Mayglothing. “We needed more of that earlier, however. I know how Brian’s teams play. They come right at you from the start. They bring intensity to the game from the first face-off and don’t let up. It’s been an issue so far in our first four games (Stratford is 1-3).

Mayglothling also cited the play of junior midfielder Tyler Ciccia.

“Tyler has two qualities important to becoming a good lacrosse player — he’s tough and he’s scrappy,” Mayglothing said. “He plays most of the time in one gear, high”

Foran took 34 shots on Saturday, with 26 of them coming in the first half. The Lions ran a patient offense during the latter part of the game.

“Defensively, we were strong,” Adkins said.

The Lions got tough and hard-hitting play in the backfield from Max Tavitian, Gilebbi and Mauro.

Mauro won 18 of the game’s 22 face-offs.

“That’s better than 80 per cent (81.8 to be exact),” Adkins said. “I think he ranks right up there with the best in the state. He’s got good hands, he strong and he usually gets leverage.”

Foran also won the ground-ball battle, 18-15.

The Lions have a mixed schedule which includes six games against Class L teams; seven against Class M teams (including two with Law) and three against Class S competition.

There is a feeling of optimism among the group.

“We have the right attitude,” McVoy said. “We practice hard, work on what we need to be ready for against each opponent. If we continue to play at this pace, I see no reason why we can’t win 11 or 12 games.”

Foran is home to Fairfield Prep Monday, Wilbur Cross Wednesday and Bunnell High on Saturday, April 13.

FORAN 17, STRATFORD 1

Stratford 0 0 0 1 — 1

Foran 7 7 1 2 — 17

Stratford John Bike 1 G

Foran – Ethan McVoy 4 G 6 A, Connor Elson 2 G 3 A, Matt Davidson 4 G, Andrew Janik 2 G 1 A, Max Tavitian 1 G 1 A, Connor Shallis 1 G, Matt Gilebbi 1 G, Teddy Mauro 1 G, Logan Zahariades 1 G

Saves: S – Tommy Cox – 8; F – Devin DeMarco – 5

Shots: S – 13; F – 40

Records: S 1 – 3; F 1 – 1