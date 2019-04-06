Girls track: Emma Nelly leads Law at Freshman Invitational

MADISON – Jonathan Law’s Emma Nelly qualified for state in the high jump at Saturday’s 43rd annual Hammonasset Freshman Invitational at Daniel High School, dominating the field by clearing 4-feet-10.

Nelly also placed second in the triple jump (26-4 ¼) and third in the long jump (14-1/2) on what proved to be an ideal day for a meet.

Other winners for Law were McKenna Sharpe in the pole vault (7-0) and the 400-meter relay team of Katie Stockmal, Sydney Simpson, McKenzie Powers and Jaiden Myers (56.88 seconds).

Ashley Regina took second in the shot put (26-0).

The 1,600-meter relay of Lauren Davis, Avery Frank, Gabby Fino and Shelby Green (4:56.53) also finished second.

Green added to her day with a sixth in the 1600 (6:10.9) and seventh in the 800 (2:46.36), while Davis took fourth in the 400 (69.31).

llison Gachi placed third in the 3200 (13.34.87) and Avery Fitzgerald wrapped up the impressive day for the Lady Lawmen with a fourth in the triple jump (26-4 ½).