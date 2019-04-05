Informational toll forum planned in Milford

An informational forum on state tolls is planned for April 24 at Platt Technical High School in Milford.

State Representatives Charles Ferraro (R-117) and Kathy Kennedy (R-119) in conjunction with State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) and State Representative Laura Devlin (R-134), House and Senate Ranking Members of the legislative Transportation Committee, are organizing the forum, which will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The forum is meant to allow area residents to share their concerns, get their questions answered, and discuss potential alternatives to tolls.

For additional information, contact Ferraro and Kennedy’s office at 1-800-842-1423. Their emails are Kathy.Kennedy@housegop.ct.gov and Charles.Ferraro@housegop.ct.gov.