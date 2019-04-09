Girl Scouts visit Orange Volunteer Fire Department to learn about firefighters, safety

Members of Girl Scout Troop 60247 visited firefighters in Orange recently to get some insight into what firefighters do and about fire safety in their homes.

About 30 girls talked with firefighters, crawled under a low structure, climbed ladders and even sprayed water at a target from a fire hose.

They also reviewed some fire safety tips, including getting out of the house if a fire alarm or smoke detector sounds. They were taught “get out, stay out” and to meet at a special, prearranged meeting place.

“These demonstrations are so important because they really can save a life,” said Firefighter Lisa Kaplan, who arranged and oversaw the demonstration. “This was a lot of fun for the kids, judging by the smiles on their faces. But we hope they’ll go home and ask their parents about smoke detectors and arrange for the family to have a place to meet if they ever have to evacuate their home.”

Kaplan, who is also corresponding secretary of the Orange Volunteer Fire Association, is one of the officers in charge of public fire education.

“The best way to fight a fire is to prevent it from happening,” she said. “We have programs for kids of all ages and for adults of all ages.”

Kaplan said people interested in learning more about the Orange Volunteer Fire Department’s public education programs can call the fire department at 203-891-1052 and leave a message.