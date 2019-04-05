Boys track: Jonathan Law defeats Hillhouse, East Haven

NEW HAVEN — Jonathan Law swept Hillhouse High (91-59) and East Haven (108-42) when coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen opened their season on April 2.

Law was led by captain Tyler McKenna-Hanson, who paced the 4×800 relay team to victory and also won at 800 meters.

Mike Loschiavo won the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.

Rayshon Jacobs jumped 20 feet to take the long jump.

Ethan Deer was the winner in the pole vault.

Jonathan Contaxis won the high jump.

Law will visit Daniel Hand in Madison on Tuesday at 3:45.