Tribus fundraiser will benefit Milford’s fireworks display

A fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Tribus Beer Co., 100 Raton Drive, to benefit Milford’s annual fireworks display.

This year’s Kick Off to Summer, which features a fireworks display over Milford Harbor, will be 4 to 11:30 p.m. June 29 in and around Lisman Landing. There will be two bands, Hitlist and RumRunners, plus food trucks.

It costs about $17,000 to run the Kick Off to Summer event, now in its fifth year, according to organizer Dan Worroll. That money all comes from businesses and other donations.

It will cost $10 to get into the Tribus fundraiser, and admission will include entertainment by the RumRunners. Attendees can buy beer and other beverages, and pizza from the Silver Sands Pizza truck. The entry fee, as well as a portion of the pizza sales, will go to fund the fireworks.