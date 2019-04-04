Men’s basketball: Eli’s Tavern defeats Lynch Law in overtime

Eli’s Tavern and Lynch Law needed an extra session to decide the the 2019 Ken Woznick Memorial Postseason Playoff Tier 1 championship on Thursday night at Parson’s Gymnasium.

Using the high low combination of Joe Baccielo and Pat Stirk, Eli’s Tavern stormed back from a late eight-point deficit to force overtime on its way to an 81-78 win.

“We lost to them last year in the semifinals after being undefeated all season,” Eli’s player-coach Kyle Philips said. “A little bit of revenge is nice. It’s always nice to play against those guys. Every single year we seem to battle them, and it was nice to come out on top.”

Baccielo notched a game-high 32 points, including four 3-pointers, and Stirk added 19 — including six in overtime.

Jerry Washington’s reverse layup with 15 seconds left in the second half tied the game at 70, forcing the three-minute extra frame. Lynch had a chance to win it in regulation, but Baccielo came up with a crucial strip in the lane.

Stirk then converted a layup off Baccielo’s drive and dump-down for the first points of OT, before Stirk sank a pair of free throws to push the lead to 74-70 with 1:40 left to play.

Lynch pulled to within 75-72 at the 30-second mark on a 3-pointer from Hakeem Hall.

But a foul shot from Phillips and a tough finish in the lane by Baccielo with 12 seconds left kept it a two-possession game, mooting a late 3-pointer from Lynch’s Andre Bagot that provided the final scoreline.

Bagot’s long-range jumper with under five to play in regulation had given Lynch a 68-60 edge.

Eli’s then countered with a 10-2 flurry, capped by Washington’s game-tying layup. Washington also sank a big 3-pointer during the run, getting Eli’s to within 68-65.

The first half featured back-and-forth action, with Lynch taking a 40-33 halftime advantage on the strength of a five-point mini run after Phil Plummer’s layup and free throws from Gene Pettway.

For Lynch, Hall scored 24 to lead the way. Plummer had 15 points, Marcus Cox 13, Bagot 12 and Pettway 11.