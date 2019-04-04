Softball: Jonathan Law defeats Platt Tech

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s Brianna Buccitti pitched a two-hit shutout when coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen won an 8-0 decision from Platt Tech on Thursday.

Gina Boccamazzo had two hits, including a home run.

Emily Morey, Cali Jolley and Ally Stein each added two hits.

Buccitti struck out 14.

Julia Duprey had a hit for Platt.

JONATHAN LAW 8, PLATT TECH 0

Platt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

Law 3 0 3 0 0 2 x 8 14 0

Batteries

Law Brianna Buccitti (2-1) and Gina Boccamazzo

Platt Brianna Scarantono (0-1) and Julia Duprey

Records: Law 2-1; Platt 0-2