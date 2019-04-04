Softball: Jonathan Law defeats Platt Tech

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s Brianna Buccitti pitched a two-hit shutout when coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen won an 8-0 decision from Platt Tech on Thursday.
Gina Boccamazzo had two hits, including a home run.
Emily Morey, Cali Jolley and Ally Stein each added two hits.
Buccitti struck out 14.
Julia Duprey had a hit for Platt.
JONATHAN LAW 8, PLATT TECH 0
Platt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
Law 3 0 3 0 0 2 x 8 14 0
Batteries
Law Brianna Buccitti (2-1) and Gina Boccamazzo
Platt Brianna Scarantono (0-1) and Julia Duprey
Records: Law 2-1; Platt 0-2
