Softball: Jonathan Law defeats Platt Tech

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s Brianna Buccitti pitched a two-hit shutout when coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen won an 8-0 decision from Platt Tech on Thursday. 

Gina Boccamazzo had two hits, including a home run. 

Emily Morey, Cali Jolley and Ally Stein each added two hits. 

Buccitti struck out 14. 

Julia Duprey had a hit for Platt. 

JONATHAN LAW 8, PLATT TECH 0 

Platt   0 0 0 0 0 0 0     0 2 1 

Law   3 0 3 0 0 2 x      8 14 0 

 Batteries 

Law Brianna Buccitti (2-1) and Gina Boccamazzo  

Platt Brianna Scarantono (0-1) and Julia Duprey 

Records: Law 2-1; Platt 0-2  

